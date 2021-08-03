Serum aldosterone concentrations provide a new measure for risk evaluation in HFpEF patients

Currently, patients with HFpEF have high risk of morbidity and mortality, but there is no effective measure for evaluating the prognosis. Studies have found that a variety of ways can lead to the development of HFpEF, including neurohormones or heart damage. Especially, aldosterone plays an important role in the development of heart failure. The renin- angiotensin- aldosterone system is activated, which stimulates aldosterone secretion from the adrenal cortex. The elevated aldosterone is associated with myocardial hypertrophy and fibrosis, leading to arterial stiffness, cardiac dysfunction, and risk of morbidity and mortality in heart failure. In this context, the association of serum aldosterone level with all-cause mortality and HF-hospitalization for patients with HFpEF is assessed.