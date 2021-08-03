Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix school district says suit over mask mandate is moot

By Associated Press
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 5 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix school district wants a judge to dismiss a lawsuit over its COVID-19 mask mandate, which could be a test case for other districts.

Attorneys for Phoenix Union High School District argued Wednesday at a preliminary hearing that a state law banning such mandates isn’t in effect yet.

They say the legislation that includes the ban doesn’t take effect until Sept. 29.

A biology teacher filed a lawsuit this week asking for a temporary restraining order on the mask mandate, calling it unlawful. Both sides will give full arguments next week. Since Phoenix Union’s decision, four more school districts have also gone against the law, including Tucson's largest district.

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

