Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Lee Health nearing peak levels of COVID-19 patients

By Rob Manch
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3maNq1_0bGsqtiB00

In just a matter of a few weeks, Lee Health is seeing similar patient numbers to what it saw a year ago during the height of the pandemic.

The hospital system tells us it’s starting to activate its surge plan to deal with the increase.

CEO Dr. Larry Antonucci said emergency departments throughout the hospital system are now seeing about 900 patients every day, and he said about a third of those have COVID-19 symptoms. Those patients are contributing to the fastest spike in cases Lee Health has dealt with yet.

About 200 new COVID-19 patients have been admitted since the hospital system started releasing numbers again on July 23rd.

“Our total census right now is 1,500, which is the highest I’ve seen in my many years here," said Dr. Antonucci.

Unfortunately, Dr. Antonucci said a growing part of those patient numbers are children.

“We had eight patients at Golisano Children’s Hospital today, and we never had any more than two or three throughout the pandemic, so our children are beginning to get the disease also," said Dr. Antonucci.

Antonucci says Lee Health has started activating part of its "surge plan" to keep up staffing.

“We bring in a lot of traveling nurses. These are nurses who go from place to place. We’ve got a number of those. We’re also offering shift incentives for our own staff to allow them to work extra shifts if they want to. We’ve also recently increased our for CNA’s too to attract more people to the profession. So we’re doing everything we can," said Antonucci.

Antonucci said the intensive care unit is now at 95% capacity, and mobile units are being brought in to house patients, but he said one silver lining is that more people are turning to the most proven way to prevent serious illness: vaccines.

“A week ago we were doing about 100 a day, and I went by Friday, we had 300 scheduled. So I think people are getting the message," said Dr. Antonucci.

The vaccine clinic is available for free through Lee Health on Tuesdays and Fridays at Gulf Coast Medical Center, and they do take walk-ins.

Antonucci is also encouraging everyone to social distance and wear masks in indoor public places.

Comments / 0

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Mobile#Cna#Gulf Coast Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Alabama Statewtvy.com

Alabama COVID hospitalizations increase

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing the Alabama Department of Public Health reports 341 hospitalizations statewide and local hospitals are seeing an uptick. In early June Southeast Health got down to just one hospitalized COVID patient, but now with increasing positive cases and hospitalizations statewide, they are back...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals nationwide grapple with fewer beds, more COVID-19 patients

As COVID-19 cases rise in all 50 states, hospitals across the nation are once again dealing with capacity issues in terms of beds and staffing as patients present with COVID-19 and other illnesses. Below are snapshots from six states where some hospitals are facing or anticipating capacity issues. Among most...
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Nevada at peak levels of last summer

Nevada on Tuesday reported a sharp increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, with the most recent figure just below the peak of the second wave of coronavirus infections last summer. Updated data from the Department of Health and Human Services posted on the state’s coronavirus website showed 1,143 people hospitalized with...
Jacksonville, FLFlorida Times-Union

COVID-19 patient counts continue to rise at Baptist Health, UF Health Jacksonville Monday

Baptist Health had 507 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday at its five campuses, 36 more than the day before, as Jacksonville continues to be a hot spot for the virus. Meanwhile, two leading Jacksonville pediatricians are sounding the alarm about the rising number of area children who are ill with COVID-19. They and other local health care leaders will call for a Duval County Public Schools mask mandate in an emergency webinar Monday night.
Fort Myers, FLbeckershospitalreview.com

Lee Health makes telehealth visits free amid COVID-19 surge

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health slashed the regular $49 visit price for its telehealth visit until "further notice" as the current wave of COVID-19 continues to spread across Southwest Florida, the health system said July 30. For free, Lee Health clinicians will evaluate patients via its virtual care service who...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 645 Additional Cases, 445 Patients Hospitalized

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 645 new coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,222,302 cases and 27,838 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 445 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 95 patients are in ICUs. The state says 11,574,816 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,687,245 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 62.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to...
Health ServicesPosted by
Arkansas Times

UAMS to limit patient visitors

UAMS is placing limits on hospital visitors as the pandemic surges. The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) will change its visitation policy to limit patients to one visitor per day, effective Monday, July 26. Previously, patients could have multiple visitors a day as long as only one visitor was in the patient’s room at a time.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Mission Health Limits Patient Visitors Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases

To protect patients and staff, Mission Health is elevating its visitor restrictions due to the rise in COVID-19 positives both across the state and in its hospitals, including Transylvania Regional, effective Tuesday, July 27. Mission Health will now allow only one visitor per patient per day in its hospitals, and it will continue to allow one visitor to stay overnight. As has been the case throughout the pandemic, there is no visitation for the COVID-19 unit.
Jacksonville, FLfernandinaobserver.com

Baptist Health monthly report shows 44% of COVID-19 patients are 40 or younger

“More than 97% of our COVID-19 patients ARE NOT fully vaccinated.”. Earlier today, local health system leaders joined Mayor Curry to discuss the surge in positive COVID-19 cases in our community. As with all area hospitals, Baptist Health has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 patients over the last few weeks and we currently have 292 patients with COVID-19 in our hospitals. This is highest number of COVID-19 patients we’ve ever had in our health system at one time. Some important information we’d like to share regarding what we’ve seen in the past month:
Public Healthormondbeachobserver.com

AdventHealth's COVID-19 hospitalizations near pandemic peak; nearly all are unvaccinated

AdventHealth's COVID-19 hospitalizations are nearing the peak of the pandemic, and new restrictions are being placed on surgeries. New elective surgeries that require inpatient stays will be deferred, and each campus’ chief medical officer will review all cases that require a stay in the Intensive Care Unit. Surgeries that are already scheduled, pediatric surgeries and procedures at outpatient surgery centers will not be affected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy