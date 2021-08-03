Reasons This Australian City Is A Must-Stop For Foodies

This town of fewer than 2,000 people was known for its antique malls and cowboy charm, but easily missed by those who don’t know to look for it. When Chef Jesper Johansson first opened the now-shuttered Cafe Quackenbush with his partners in 1999, there were only two other restaurants in Los Alamos. At that time, Los Alamos wasn’t quite the food destination that it is now: with one of the country’s best bakeries, farm-to-table restaurants, a Food & Wine Best New Chef, and tasting rooms pouring some of the area’s most interesting wines. All this sits on just four blocks of the town’s main road, Bell Street.