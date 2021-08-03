Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

100% of Cairn’s first-time Board Certified Behavior Analyst candidates passed exam in 2020

By Lower Bucks Times
Posted by 
Langhorne - Levittown Times
Langhorne - Levittown Times
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Cairn University announced that it’s among a small number of colleges and universities to have 100 percent of its exam-taking students pass the Board Certified Behavior Analyst exam on their first attempt in 2020 – an accomplishment completed by only 29 of the 201 BCBA programs worldwide. Among the group of 29, Cairn is one of just four schools that offers a fully online BCBA program and is the only Christian university to boast this accomplishment.

lowerbuckstimes.com

Comments / 0

Langhorne - Levittown Times

Langhorne - Levittown Times

Langhorne, PA
609
Followers
1K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Langhorne - Levittown, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/langhorne-news/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cairn University#Applied Behavior Analysis#Graduate Programs#Graduate Certificate#Bcba#Christian#Aba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Collegesbloomberglaw.com

Catholic, Howard Students Proceed in Suit Over Covid Classes

Students at Catholic University and Howard University may proceed with their claims that the schools breached their contracts when they switched to online classes in response to the Covid-19 pandemic without giving them a tuition refund, a federal court in D.C. said. The students alleged sufficient communications between the universities...
Collegesabovethelaw.com

Law School Sues Government For Right To Get Back To Collecting Tuition While Students Fail The Bar

Florida Coastal School of Law is the last remaining jewel of the InfiLaw crown — indeed, the jewel even outlived the crown — and it’s fighting for its life. InfiLaw, the for-profit law school network, gave up control of of the school this spring, having already seen Charlotte School of Law and Arizona Summit Law School close after years of exacting high levels of debt from students while simultaneously leaving them on shaky ground once they hit the job market. The schools worried professional gatekeepers so much that the ABA took aim at their accreditation, prompting the schools to hire high-profile legal talent to undermine the ABA’s capacity to perform its job.
Collegestennesseestar.com

Law Professor with Naturally Acquired COVID Immunity Battles George Mason University’s Strict Vaccine Mandate

A George Mason University law professor with naturally acquired immunity from COVID is fighting against his employer’s strict COVID vaccine mandate. Antonin Scalia Law School Professor Todd Zywicki, who recovered from a bout with COVID and has blood tests showing antibodies to the virus, said he will not agree to the university’s policy that employees get the vaccine or face numerous sanctions.
Charlotte, NCCharlotte Stories

UNC Charlotte Launches New School of Professional Studies for Adult Learners

UNC Charlotte’s new School of Professional Studies will harness the University’s expertise in delivering high-quality and flexible online learning to become the premier choice for working professionals seeking further education to advance or transition careers or complete their undergraduate education. “The School of Professional Studies unites two of the University’s...
Berlin, MDThe Dispatch

On Cropper’s Sudden Passing, School System ‘Will Continue To Feel This Loss For A Long Time To Come’; Board Of Education Starts Fundraising Effort For Family

BERLIN – The school system is asking the community to support a local family following the sudden death of Worcester County Board of Education President Eric Cropper. Cropper, who was elected to the school board in 2014 and was currently serving as president, passed away suddenly July 30. The school system launched a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $25,000 to help his family.
Collegescbs19news

UVA students back on Grounds, preparing for in-person learning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia's fall semester is quickly approaching and classes will be back to normal for the most part. All students are required to get vaccinated or be tested for COVID-19 regularly. Many students say they’re ready to be back in-person. "It's amazing honestly,...
CollegesPosted by
Black Enterprise

American College Students Are Cheating By Hiring Kenyans To Do Their Schoolwork, Report

American college students are increasingly hiring Kenyans to do their schoolwork, according to a recent CBS News investigation into the practice of “contract cheating.”. As online learning continues to take off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this practice of outsourcing homework to Kenyan residents is also on the rise, the investigation found. American students are shelling out thousands of dollars to Kenyans to complete everything from class papers to entire degrees.
CollegesNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

As College Students Head Back to Class, Some Say Benefits of Online Learning Should Not Be Forgotten

In March 2020, college students across the country were forced to transition to remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic. As the pandemic persisted, millions of students continued learning remotely during the 2020-2021 school year. Throughout this transition, surveys suggested strong negative feelings about learning online among students. According to...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Candidate for Ridgewood Board of Education

Susan Madison Candidate for Ridgewood Board of Education (Facebook post) “Our students have been deprived of the opportunity to experience “normal” schooling for 17 months. Now is the time to focus on the challenges ahead, not relitigate the past. We have a 5-member elected board that has the responsibility of getting our students back to the normalcy and excellence they deserve and that Ridgewood is known for. This is what the residents of Ridgewood expect from their elected BOE members and the reason they selected Ridgewood as their home.”
CollegesNewswise

The George Washington University Partners with Student Defense, Columbia University to Launch Higher Education Research Initiative

Newswise — WASHINGTON (August 3, 2021) --Today the George Washington University, along with Student Defense and Columbia University, launched the Postsecondary Equity & Economics Research (PEER) Project. PEER will unite university economists and academics with higher education lawyers to identify and support research efforts aimed at promoting equity and accountability in higher education.
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

Biomedical Engineering Faculty Publish Research on Peer Mentoring for First-Gen College Students

In an article titled "Employing Faculty, Peer Mentoring and Coaching to Increase the Self-Confidence and Belongingness of First-Generation College Students in Biomedical Engineering," assistant professor Mostafa Elsaadany led a team of researchers including alumna Mona Ahmed and associate professor Timothy Muldoon to discuss their study of the impact that supportive faculty, peers and academic coaches can have on first-generation college students in the biomedical engineering field. In the study, participants were assigned to academic coaching, along with either faculty mentoring or peer mentoring.
Virginia StateVirginia Business

Va. Tech Graduate School appoints next dean

Aimée Surprenant is dean of School of Graduate Studies for Memorial University. Virginia Tech has named Aimée Surprenant of Memorial University of Newfoundland as the next dean of its graduate school, effective Sept. 1. Surprenant will lead the Graduate School’s budgetary, admissions and program development operations. She will serve as...
Trenton, MOkchi.com

NCMC Nursing Instructor Selected For Exam Board

A nursing instructor at North Central Missouri College in Trenton is on the board that helps write the exam for new nurses. NCMC Nursing Instructor, Lisa Kauten, was recently selected to participate on the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) NCLEX NGN-PN Item Writing Panel. Kauten recently participated on a panel with other qualified nursing professionals to help develop the exam.

Comments / 0

Community Policy