100% of Cairn’s first-time Board Certified Behavior Analyst candidates passed exam in 2020
Cairn University announced that it’s among a small number of colleges and universities to have 100 percent of its exam-taking students pass the Board Certified Behavior Analyst exam on their first attempt in 2020 – an accomplishment completed by only 29 of the 201 BCBA programs worldwide. Among the group of 29, Cairn is one of just four schools that offers a fully online BCBA program and is the only Christian university to boast this accomplishment.lowerbuckstimes.com
