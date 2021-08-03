Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Cutting Out 200 Calories a Day and Exercising Can Help You Stay Heart Healthy

Healthline
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study has found that older adults with obesity who combined aerobic exercise with a moderate reduction in calories had greater improvements in cardiovascular health than adults who opted for exercise only, or exercise with a more restrictive diet. The study looked at aortic stiffness, a measure of vascular...

www.healthline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Heart Health#Aerobic Exercise#Northwell Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Workouts
Related
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

There is evidence that higher levels of this vitamin leads to weight loss. Higher levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss, studies find. People lose more weight and belly fat when their vitamin D intake is higher. A study has shown that people drinking more...
Healthspring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, new research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers...
Healthdynamotheory.com

10 Foods Naturally Clear Your Arteries and Protect You from Heart Attacks

Heart issues are the main reason for deaths in a lot of countries. A significant hazard calculates for both heart assault, and stroke is stopped up veins, which can intrude on bloodstream all through the body. Stress, the absence of development, and particularly unfortunate eating are all supporters of uplifted rates of heart assault. In any case, rolling out a couple of little improvements to your diet regimen can radically bring down your hazard.
FitnessPosted by
Best Life

Eating This 3 Times a Day Can Boost Your Heart Health, New Study Says

While everyone may require a different plan of attack when it comes to maintaining their heart health, there's at least one universal truth: Everyone should be keeping an eye on their risk of cardiovascular disease. After all, about one in every four deaths in the U.S. is caused by heart disease, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But besides getting plenty of exercise and staying active, there may be other diet tricks that can help you maintain a healthy ticker. And according to one new study, eating one type of food item three times a day can provide a serious boost to your heart health, especially as you age. Read on to see what you should be adding to your meals.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

Obesity Drug Leads To Dramatic Weight Loss

Once-a-week injection of this drug led overweight or obese people to lose more than a fifth of their weight. A weekly injection of semaglutide can reduce body weight by more than 20 percent, a study has found. Semaglutide — which is now approved by the US FDA for weight management...
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The Best Supplements to Take When Exercising for Weight Loss

We may earn a commission for anything you purchase through links on this page. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the piece's initial publication. Even if you spend hours at the gym day in and day out, building strong muscles isn't always as simple as it seems. In addition to making sure you're eating the right foods to support your fitness goals, taking the right supplements can play a major role in how well your body responds to your exercise routine—which is especially important when you want to lose weight. Building muscle mass can help you lose weight because muscle burns more calories than fat. Building more muscle means burning more calories, which means more weight lost!
DietsPosted by
Best Life

This Popular Diet Is a "Disease-Promoting Disaster," New Study Says

When searching for a diet that will help you shed a few pounds quickly or get you feeling energized again after months stuck at home, you're likely to come across the same few kinds over and over. The most popular diets tend to be consistent in the mainstream, and it's likely you've heard this name over and over in recent years: keto. The ketogenic diet—keto for short—became one of the most popular diets a few years ago. And thanks to its success rate in terms of speedy weight loss, it's stayed at the top of the popular diet list ever since. But now, a new meta-analysis of a handful of studies, the most comprehensive yet, found that the keto diet can be detrimental to your body, from your brain to your heart. In fact, the lead author called it "a disease-promoting disaster." Read on to learn what the researchers discovered.
Dietsspring.org.uk

The Everyday Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass of this drink a day can double weight loss. Drinking a glass of fat-free milk each day can double weight loss, research finds. People sometimes steer clear of dairy because they believe it is fattening — actually, the reverse may be true. Milk contains both vitamin D and...
FitnessMedicalXpress

Common weight-loss drug successfully targets fat that can endanger heart health

Researchers at UT Southwestern announced successful results of a clinical trial for a commonly prescribed weight-loss drug called liraglutide. In adults who are overweight or have obesity combined with high cardiovascular risk, once-daily liraglutide combined with lifestyle interventions significantly lowered two types of fat that have been associated with risk to heart health: visceral fat and ectopic fat.
DietsPosted by
92.9 NIN

This Diet Has Been Linked to Sudden Cardiac Death, Study Shows

We all know junk food is bad for us. But just how bad? A new study provides further evidence that a diet high in fried foods and sugary drinks can quite literally kill you. In the research, a “Southern” dietary pattern, in particular, was singled out as being particularly detrimental to your health. So dangerous, in fact, is this diet that those who had the closest adherence to it had nearly twice the risk of sudden cardiac death than those who strayed the farthest away from it, as we initially learned per Medical News Today. Published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, it’s safe to say the findings are harrowing.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

A Simple Technique To Double Weight Loss

This technique helps people double their weight loss if combined with diet and exercise. People who weigh themselves regularly lose weight without making other changes to diet or lifestyle, research finds. Self-weighing is also effective for maintaining weight loss, studies have found. Those trying to lose weight can even double...

Comments / 0

Community Policy