Costilla County, CO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Costilla by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 18:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Costilla FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN COSTILLA COUNTY At 620 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated rain has decreased across the West Indian Creek and Sangre De Cristo Creek southwest of Spring Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding will continue in this area until the water has a chance to recede. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, county roads, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Open country just southwest of the Spring Burn Scar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

