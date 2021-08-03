Flash Flood Warning issued for Costilla by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 10:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM EDT. Target Area: Hillsborough The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon affecting Citrus and Levy Counties. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. .Heavy rainfall over the past few days has caused water levels to rise on some of the local rivers. Additional heavy rainfall today is likely to continue to cause the river to remain in flood for the next several days. For the Withlacoochee...including US 301 Trilby, Croom, SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Little Manatee...including Wimauma at US 301...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301. * Until Friday evening. * At 10:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.3 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 11.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, The river overflows its banks. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.2 feet on 08/20/2004. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Little Manatee River Wimauma at US 301 11.0 10.3 Thu 10 am 11.2 10.3 8.4 6.8 5.8