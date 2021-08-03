Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 11:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Broward County in southeastern Florida Northern Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 737 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Miami Gardens, North Miami Beach, Cooper City, West Park, Miramar Parkway And University Drive, Hard Rock Stadium, Country Club, Pembroke Park and Ives Estates. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.