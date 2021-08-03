Cancel
Iowa National Guard reimbursed for sending members to US Capitol for Inauguration Day

In response to events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the National Guard deployed over 26,000 troops to D.C. That's including 260 soldiers and airmen from Iowa.

This resulted in not having enough funding to execute and meet the minimum requirements by the Iowa National Guard.

To pay for the response, the National Guard used funding from the fiscal year 2021. However, this caused a $521 million deficit in the budget.

Adjutant Gen. Ben Corell has been in uniform for 36 years.

“I told the governor that if I had a crystal ball and would have been able to see into the future, I might have thought twice about taking this job," Correll said. "But I think God put’s us where we are for a reason. And I’m here for a reason.”

He watched the Jan. 6 insurrection in shock.

As the days continued, there were concerns of safety at President Joe Biden's inauguration. Iowa troops were sent to D.C., all of whom were paid for this duty.

In response to not having the funds, Corell said hard decisions had to be made.

“We haven’t had the funding we need to train, man and equip members of the National Guard because of that $520 million deficit," he said.

He, also, had to cancel the upcoming Alumni Day and the Trench Run.

On Friday, President Biden signed legislation to reimburse the National Guard for their service.

This will come out of taxpayers' pockets.

Corell said if President Biden did not sign this legislation the National Guard was going to have to start harvesting money from the states to pay their bills.

