Severe Weather Statement issued for Broward, Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 19:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Broward; Miami-Dade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE AND BROWARD COUNTIES At 736 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Margate to Doral, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Miami, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines and Hollywood. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH