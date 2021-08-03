NY Assembly Speaker says Cuomo 'can no longer remain in office'

© Getty

New York Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie (D) said in a statement Tuesday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) cannot be in office anymore after a report concluded the governor sexually harassed multiple women.

A video conference was held between state lawmakers on Tuesday to discuss the conclusions of Attorney General Letitia James's (D) report that found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and retaliated against at least one who tried to speak out about it.

“After our conference this afternoon to discuss the Attorney General's report concerning sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo, it is abundantly clear to me that the Governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office,” Heastie said in a press release.

“Once we receive all relevant documents and evidence from the Attorney General, we will move expeditiously and look to conclude our impeachment investigation as quickly as possible,” Heastie added.

Cuomo addressed the report Tuesday denying all accusations and saying he will not resign from office.

Four people familiar with the discussions at the video conference said most lawmakers think articles of impeachment should be written as soon as possible, The New York Times reported.

There was no exact deadline set during the meeting and the Judiciary Committee is expected to discuss the impeachment investigation Monday, according to sources.

One person told the Times it could take a month for articles of impeachment to be written up for the governor.

Democrats and Republicans, including President Joe Biden , have called for Cuomo to resign since the report was dropped.