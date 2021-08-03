Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

NY Assembly Speaker says Cuomo 'can no longer remain in office'

By Lexi Lonas
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27uULn_0bGsqM1Y00
© Getty

New York Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie (D) said in a statement Tuesday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) cannot be in office anymore after a report concluded the governor sexually harassed multiple women.

A video conference was held between state lawmakers on Tuesday to discuss the conclusions of Attorney General Letitia James's (D) report that found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and retaliated against at least one who tried to speak out about it.

“After our conference this afternoon to discuss the Attorney General's report concerning sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo, it is abundantly clear to me that the Governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office,” Heastie said in a press release.

“Once we receive all relevant documents and evidence from the Attorney General, we will move expeditiously and look to conclude our impeachment investigation as quickly as possible,” Heastie added.

Cuomo addressed the report Tuesday denying all accusations and saying he will not resign from office.

Four people familiar with the discussions at the video conference said most lawmakers think articles of impeachment should be written as soon as possible, The New York Times reported.

There was no exact deadline set during the meeting and the Judiciary Committee is expected to discuss the impeachment investigation Monday, according to sources.

One person told the Times it could take a month for articles of impeachment to be written up for the governor.

Democrats and Republicans, including President Joe Biden , have called for Cuomo to resign since the report was dropped.

Comments / 7

The Hill

The Hill

295K+
Followers
31K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#State Attorney General#The Assembly#Ny Assembly#Democratic#The New York Times#The Judiciary Committee#Democrats#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsMSNBC

Biden calls on Andrew Cuomo to resign. He's not the only Cuomo who needs to go.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report Tuesday detailing multiple instances of sexual harassment and nonconsensual touching by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. According to James, the harassment was prolific and egregious: 11 women, nine of whom are current or former state employees, said the governor touched their bodies under their shirts, kissed them on the lips or made sexual comments — like asking his female aide to play “strip poker” — and retaliated against one of them when they complained. One state trooper said he ran his finger from her neck down the back of her spine in an elevator, whispering “Hey, you,” and asked her for help finding him a girlfriend who “can handle pain.”
New York City, NYNew York Post

Cuomo had accuser Bennett do pushups in his office, AG says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo once had a female staffer do pushups for him in his office, and later invited her to lift weights at the Executive Mansion gym, according to the blockbuster report on sexual harassment allegations against him released Tuesday. Then-aide Charlotte Bennett did 20 pushups inside the...
PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?

Let’s do a quick overview of where Andrew Cuomo’s support stands following Tuesday’s bombshell report laying out a pattern of rampant sexual misconduct that state Attorney General Letitia James described as both “disturbing” and “in violation of both state and federal law”: The state Assembly leader and state Senate majority leader have both said he should no longer be in office. All 27 U.S. representatives from New York have called for his resignation, as have the state’s two senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. So too has New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. So too has House Speaker...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

I worked for Andrew Cuomo. New allegations made me rethink my own Albany experience.

Shock waves reverberated throughout New York and the rest of the country when state Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a report concluding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had harassed 11 women in his office. The report was much more damning than insiders expected, yet the governor’s taped response denying all the allegations was not surprising. After all, no one does defiance like Cuomo.
New York Post

Majority of Assembly Democrats support impeaching Gov. Cuomo

A majority of Democrats in the New York State legislature’s lower chamber support impeaching Gov. Andrew Cuomo after a state Attorney General probe that found the governor is a serial sexual harasser, according to a new tally. At least 82 state Assembly members have either released public statements or told...
POLITICO

Where Cuomo goes from here

‘PART ALPHA, PART CREEPY UNCLE’ — New York Democrats responded to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s attempt to wave away Attorney General Tish James’ damning report today with a plan to move forward with impeachment. If you didn’t get to all 168 pages, here are some highlights. The report says Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women in violation of state and federal law. President Joe Biden said Cuomo should resign.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

NY state Democratic chairman calls for Cuomo to resign

The chairman of the New York State Democrats is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) to resign following an explosive report from the state attorney general that said he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. Chairman Jay Jacobs, in a statement on Wednesday, called the report’s findings “extremely damning and...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Facebook executive helped Cuomo smear sex-harassment accuser: AG report

A top communications manager at Facebook helped Gov. Andrew Cuomo fight sexual misconduct allegations — including by helping leak confidential files about accuser Lindsey Boylan and by participating in regular discussions about Cuomo’s communications strategy, according to the New York attorney general’s bombshell investigation. Dani Lever — who had worked...

Comments / 7

Community Policy