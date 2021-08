With recent news that Tesla is going to allow EVs from other manufacturers to charge cars at their Supercharger stations, and new details coming out of the Q2 earnings call, it’s an exciting time for the owners of those other EVs. Unfortunately, the future is looking less and less bright for cars with CHAdeMO plugs, like the Nissan LEAF, with news that Electrify America plans to stop installing new CHAdeMO plugs at future stations. Plus, we aren’t quite sure that Tesla will supply or even allow CHAdeMO adapters, because Nissan LEAFs charge so slowly, especially once their batteries heat up.