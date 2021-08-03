Cancel
Michael Onwenu gives himself a comically low grade for breakout 2020 season

As the New England Patriots look to improve as a team after a 7-9 2020 season, several players look to improve personally as well. Guard Michael Onwenu believes he has a lot to work on, admitting he made several mistakes last season.

Onwenu burst onto the scene in 2020, giving the Patriots offensive line stability, and showing off his versatility in playing multiple positions. The former sixth round pick made the Pro Football Focus All-Rookie Team for his efforts.

“I probably had a ‘C,'” Onwenu told reporters on Tuesday. “I mean, it was a lot I messed up on.”

It seems like he’s being a bit harsh. What did he mess up?

“Just a lot of stuff, I mean a lot,” he said. “A lot of the time, I was nervous being in high stakes moment or just playing for the first time. So I mean, not necessarily not believing in myself, but just being sure of myself and knowing I know the answer is just about doing it.”

With the Patriots looking for consistency at every position, an improved Onwenu would be a welcome development.

