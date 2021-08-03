Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Vaccine Boosters Could Be Here In September, Former FDA Chief Says

By Opinion and Editorial
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kn64x_0bGspgRl00

Steven Hall

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said he believes that COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be given to elders and those with compromised immune systems as early as next month, CNBC reported Monday.

“My guess is sometime by September or October we will be giving booster shots to older individuals and certainly immunocompromised,” Gottlieb told CNBC‘s “Squawk Box.” “I just think we’re on a slower path here,” he said about other countries’ booster shot plans.

“Quite frankly, it’s unfortunate because I do believe at least for older individuals and people who were vaccinated back in December, January should be contemplating this more actively,” he said, according to CNBC. ”[This is] certainly concerning because eventually those infections are going to break through and develop into more severe disease.”

Gottlieb, who led the FDA from 2017 to 2019 during former President Donald Trump’s presidency, joined Pfizer’s board of directors in June 2019, according to its site.

He said the government has enough vaccines to give booster shots to the entire population, CNBC reported.

“For people who think that this is a zero-sum game and giving boosters to Americans is going to take vaccines away from other countries, those vaccines have already been purchased,” Gottlieb said, according to CNBC. “They exist and they’re not going to be used unless they’re used by the U.S. government.”

Gottlieb also said in July the delta variant surge across the U.S. would last just a few weeks. “The South will come out of this in a couple of weeks but you’re going to see cases start to pick up in the North,” Gottlieb said.

“That’s going to coincide with the restart of schools. I think it’s going to complicate things. This is a big country so this epidemic wave is going to hit different regions at different points in time,” Gottlieb said.

He previously called for states to lift coronavirus restrictions as vaccination rates rise and infection rates drop in May. “The risk is reduced as result of immunity. People are at the point where we can start lifting the ordinances in a wholesale fashion and people have to take precautions,” Gottlieb told CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Gottlieb also said in February that there is “more and more evidence” coronavirus vaccines are also “preventing transmission of infection.”

“I think this is a good vaccine,” he said. “There is more and more evidence that these vaccines are preventing transmission of infection, which makes them an even more important public health tool.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 1

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Gottlieb
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Cnbc#Americans#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The WHO Just Released a Major Warning About This "Dangerous" Vaccine Trend

As of right now, health officials and researchers say the best way to protect yourself against COVID is by being fully vaccinated—which in the U.S. is either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson. But experts are still divided on how to produce the greatest levels of immunity against the virus. As Pfizer butts heads with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over the need for booster shots, health officials around the world are exploring different options for upping vaccine efficacy. Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) is warning against one vaccination practice that's gaining steam.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Graphene Oxide?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Graphene oxide is not listed among the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. A Pfizer spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. The Pfizer-BioNTech...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Pfizer to seek FDA authorization for booster of COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Thursday that they plan to seek authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, saying it would provide even stronger protection. In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the companies said they have seen "encouraging data" from an ongoing...
kusi.com

Dr. Victory on why the FDA is not approving COVID-19 vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed under Emergency Use Authorization for months now. But the FDA hasn’t fully approved them yet, despite many medical officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming that it needs to happen soon. Emergency and Public Health...
Public HealthPosted by
PBS NewsHour

FDA adds warning about rare reaction to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators on Monday added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction, but said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem. The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning, flagging reports of Guillain-Barre...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine are 'mixing and matching' by getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters due to fears over the Indian 'Delta' variant

Some Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine are seeking out booster shots of other vaccines despite the practice not recommended by U.S. health officials. Those seeking extra doses want more protection as the Indian 'Delta' variant spreads across the U.S. cases with studies showing that J&J is...
PharmaceuticalsNewsweek

Why the FDA Hasn't Approved a COVID Shot yet When Millions Are Vaccinated

On August 11, eight months will have passed since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted its first emergency use authorization (EUA) for a COVID vaccine. Since December 11, 2020, 164.8 million U.S. citizens have been fully vaccinated with either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines, or one of Johnson & Johnson's to help protect them from the disease.
Medical & BiotechWTNH.com

Pfizer vaccine effectiveness declines after 4 months, study says

(WTAJ) — A new study conducted on the effectiveness of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shows that protection against the virus drops to approximately 84% about four to six months after the second dose is injected. In the company-funded survey, it was found that the vaccine’s effectiveness was strongest — at 96.2%...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

San Francisco says Johnson & Johnson recipients can get extra dose of Pfizer or Moderna Covid vaccines as CDC reveals officials are tracking unauthorized booster shots

Recipients of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in San Francisco will be able to request a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Covid vaccine. The San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital made the announcement on Tuesday. The SFDPH said that it decided...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

When you’ll get a COVID-19 booster shot to fight delta variant

We have another clue as to when we’ll see a third COVID-19 booster shot, and it’s sooner than you think. When will there be a COVID vaccine for the delta variant?. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former Food and Drug Administration commissioner during the Trump administration, recently told CNBC that the next round of COVID-19 vaccine shots will be distributed to vulnerable populations beginning in September.

Comments / 1

Community Policy