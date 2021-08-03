Texas Man Finally Arrested After Dumping Poop in Neighborhood for Months

This type of debate only happens in East Texas, where people are actually voicing their opinions online about wanting to be able to tip employees that give great customer service. Just another reason why we should love living here, we have great friends and neighbors who for the most part look out for each other. This topic was brought up in a online group in Kilgore and lots of people agreed, that it's time for grocery stores to allow their employees to accept a tip without it costing them their jobs.