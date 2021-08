After a lengthy hiatus, we have reengaged in a relationship with denim. If you're looking for some newness to add to your closet, you've come to the right place. We love H&M denim because it's on trend and so affordable, even we can't believe it sometimes. There's a pair of denim for every occasion, whether you're running a quick errand on the weekend or want to feel cool and put-together for a much needed night out with friends. From cute wide-leg styles to white jeans and, yes, even a skinny pair, these are the 10 jeans worth adding to your closet right now. Keep on reading to shop our selects.