IDW Media Holdings, Inc. Announces NYSE American Uplisting and Pricing of $9.0 Million Public Offering

dallassun.com
 1 day ago

NEWARK, NJ and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:IDW) (the 'Company' or 'IDW'), an integrated media company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its Class B Common Stock (the 'Common Stock') at a public offering price of $3.60 per share of Common Stock for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $9.0 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses.

