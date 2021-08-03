Motorcycle Ride for United Way of Central Minnesota’s Imagination Library
Join us on September 25, 2021 for a charity motorcycle ride benefiting United Way of Central Minnesota's Imagination Library Program. During this event, riders will travel between small towns in Central Minnesota to celebrate books & reading with the recipients of our Imagination Library Program. This program, provided by UWCM, provides monthly books to children from birth to age 5 at no cost to the families.wjon.com
