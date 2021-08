In general we as people tend to be mistake prone. We stumble in what we do and say, and we don't always choose the best path. Our Heavenly Father in His grace and mercy offers us a remedy for these things. "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths," Proverbs 3:5-6 KJV. The book of proverbs was written by three God inspired writers. They were: Solomon chapters 1-29, Agar chapter 30, and King Lemuel chapter 31. Solomon, King of the ancient Israelites, is known by many as the wisest man who ever lived. And it is he whose hand held the pen that put this verse on paper, while being guided by our heavenly Father of course. Advice from the wisest man who ever lived? Perhaps it would be a good idea for us to take heed and pay attention to his words.