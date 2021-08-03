Canadian insurer Great-West's Q2 profit beats estimates on U.S. business, equity markets

TORONTO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Great-West Lifeco on Tuesday beat analyst estimates for second-quarter core profit, which rose from a year earlier driven by strong growth in earnings from its U.S. business and higher equity markets.

Base earnings, which excluded one-off items, were C$826 million ($659.1 million), or 89 Canadian cents a share, in the three months ended June 30, from C$706 million, or 76 cents, a year earlier. Analysts had expected 79 Canadian cents.

Reported net income attributable to shareholders declined to 84 Canadian cents from 93 Canadian cents a year earlier, due to the positive effects of changes in actuarial assumptions and market-related impacts in the prior period.

Last month, Great-West agreed to buy Prudential Financial Inc’s full-service retirement business for about C$4.45 billion.