Infrastructure proposal creates a program to cut emissions. Critics say it’s missing major pieces.

By Michael Laris
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe infrastructure package pieced together by a group of bipartisan senators would create a “Carbon Reduction Program” for transportation emissions. Transportation is the nation’s biggest source of climate-warming carbon dioxide, and the Biden administration has made addressing climate change a priority. But the program described in the 2,702-page Senate proposal...

