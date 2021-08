A teenage boy who climbed into a home in Zachary, Louisiana, to visit a girl, shot and killed her father shortly after a confrontation on Sunday morning.An investigation is underway into what led to an exchange of gunfire between the unnamed 17-year-old suspect and Dezmon Jerome Hamilton, 34, said police.Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said Mr Hamilton, a well-known local businessman, died in his living room, and the teenager was left injured after shots were fired, reports NBC News.Mr Hamilton was alerted to the boy in his home by a neighbour who saw him “going into the window”, said...