Critical Incident Briefing: July 20, 2021 30th Street & Roosevelt Street

WARNING: The attached video may contain strong language as well as graphic images which may be disturbing to some people. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Phoenix Police Department released a Critical Incident Briefing (CIB) video that includes audio, visuals and information related to an officer-involved shooting (OIS) which occurred on July 20, 2021 in the area of 30th Street and Roosevelt Street.

This incident started around 7:15 p.m., when Officers from the Mountain View Precinct were dispatched to a domestic violence fight at an apartment.

The female caller told 911 that her husband (later identified as 31-year-old Miguel Hernandez) hit her, and he was holding a knife. The dispatcher could hear a child crying in the background. At one point during the almost 15-minute call, the victim stops speaking to the dispatcher, but stays on the line.

Two officers arrived at the apartment complex and located the victim standing outside in the parking lot. The victim was crying and visibly upset.

While one officer spoke with the victim, the second officer walked toward the apartment. Within seconds, Hernandez abruptly opened the door and advanced toward the officer, armed with a knife. The officer told Hernandez to show his hands. But Hernandez did not respond to the command.

Hernandez continued toward the officer with the knife, and that is when the officer fired at Hernandez.

After the shooting, additional officers arrived and because the suspect's hands could not be seen, the officers did not immediately approach Hernandez. Officers told the suspect to show them his hands and after seeing that he had no other weapons they approached him and began medical aid.

After the shooting, the officer walked the victim back to her apartment and verified that the children were safe.

Officers saw minor injuries on the victim, which, according to the victim, were caused by Hernandez.

The knife that Hernandez had armed himself with was found on the walkway were the shooting occurred.

The officer involved in this shooting is assigned to the Mountain View Precinct, Patrol Division and has more than 3 years of service.

There were no injuries to officers or other community members.

Conclusions about whether the actions of the officers are consistent with department policy and the law will not be made until all facts are known and the investigation is complete. An internal investigation by the Professional Standard Bureau is currently underway, in addition to a criminal investigation. Once the criminal investigation is complete it will then be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Public records law required redaction of certain personal identifying information before video is released publicly. This is why you may see some parts of Body Worn Camera (BWC) blurred or covered with a black box. Redacted video is released to local media in conjunction with the release of this Critical Incident Briefing for independent review and publication. Complete, unedited versions of the BWC are released to attorneys and the courts as evidence in a criminal case.