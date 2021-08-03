COVID-19 level in Bexar County increases from ‘low’ to ‘severe’ and ‘worsening’ in one month
SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 risk level that fell to the green zone of “low” in the months after the vaccine rollout has now increased to “severe.”. City officials base the level on hospital trends, the average case rate, the positivity rate and hospital stress as San Antonio along with other parts of the United States experience another wave of infections, many of which are the highly contagious delta variant.www.ksat.com
Comments / 0