Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

New Exhibit Open at Pueblo Grande Museum

Posted by 
Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix, Arizona
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=239zv7_0bGsmLzz00

Landscape archaeology studies the relationship between people and places through time. Places are constantly changing, just like people. In this exhibit, learn about the non-destructive technologies that archaeologists use to show how a landscape has changed over time. The exhibit presents a case study of work done by Dr. Emily Fioccoprile, Dr. Matt Peeples, and colleagues at Arizona State University's Deer Valley Petroglyph Preserve in north Phoenix. Support for this exhibit was provided by the Friends of Pueblo Grande Museum and the Center for Archaeology and Society in the School of Human Evolution and Social Change at Arizona State University.​

On view at Pueblo Grande Museum now through August 20, 2022. Check out www.pueblogrande.com or call (602) 495-0901 for more information.

GUIDELINES FOR YOUR VISIT

Stay Home if You're Sick

If you are showing COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home. This is critical to the health and safety of our staff and communities.

Wear a Face Mask

Effective August 2, 2021, a mask or face covering will be required when inside a city facility, regardless of vaccinations status. We have masks available for those who need them.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Explore the Ancient Heart of Phoenix

Pueblo Grande Museum is a 1,500-year-old archaeological site once inhabited by the Ancestral Sonoran Desert People (Hohokam). Voted a Phoenix Point of Pride and listed as a National Historic Landmark, the Museum offers two accessible interpretive trails on the prehistoric village site. Visitors view a platform mound, ballcourt and irrigation canals. Indoor exhibits feature artifacts from the site and hands-on activities for kids. The museum provides preservation, education, and collaborative interpretation of the cultural history of the Phoenix area and is managed by the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department.

Throughout the year, Pueblo Grande Museum has programming for adults, children, and families, which include archaeology classes for kids, arts and crafts workshops, hikes, and lectures. The Museum also holds annual events, such as the Indian Market, children's summer programs, a Native Art & Rug Auction, Ancient Technology Day and more to please all ages and interests! Check out www.pueblogrande.com or call (602) 495-0901 for more information.

Museum Hours: May through September – Open Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. CLOSED Sunday and Monday and most major holidays.

Museum Admission: Adults $6, Seniors (55+) $5, Children (6-17) $3, under 6 are Free​

Comments / 0

Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona

58
Followers
200
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix is the capital and most populous city in Arizona, with 1,680,992 people (as of 2019

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum Hours#Art#Cultural History#Phoenix Point Of Pride#Indian#Ancient Technology Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Archaeology
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Landlords ask judge to lift new eviction moratorium

Groups representing landlords are asking a judge to lift the new eviction moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Alabama Association of Realtors, along with other groups, said in an emergency filing Wednesday that the CDC’s order is “unlawful” and was issued "for nakedly political reasons — to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective.”
PoliticsNBC News

Cuomo impeachment process could take months, legislators warn

A blistering state attorney general's report alleging that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women has pushed state legislators to expedite impeachment proceedings — but the process is still expected to last months, lawmakers said. "We have a heavy lift," state Assemblyman Michael Montesano, the ranking Republican on...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

10 killed when packed van crashes in South Texas

Ten people were killed and others suffered critical injuries when a van carrying about 30 people crashed in southern Texas on Wednesday, officials said. The single-vehicle crash occurred about 4 p.m. south of Encino, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. It appears the van was traveling too fast...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.
Ohio StateCBS News

Two House special elections in Ohio highlight divisions in both parties

Two contentious special election primaries in Ohio for open congressional seats wrapped up on Tuesday night. Both highlighted the divisiveness and rancor within the Democratic and Republican Parties ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The Associated Press projected Mike Carey, who was backed by former President Trump, won the GOP...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

U.S. men miss 4x100m final in latest track relay disaster

The world champion United States men's 4x100m relay team will not compete for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics after failing to advance as one of eight teams to the final out of Thursday's preliminary heats. The U.S. team of Trayvon Bromell, Fred Kerley, Ronnie Baker and Cravon Gillespie finished...
Acworth, GAPosted by
The Hill

FBI provides new details on deadly Pentagon attack

The man accused of killing a police officer with a knife outside the Pentagon on Tuesday exited a bus, “immediately” stabbed the officer and then shot himself with the officer’s gun, the FBI said Wednesday. The agency said Austin William Lanz, 27, most recently of Acworth, Ga., got off a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy