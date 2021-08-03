New Exhibit Open at Pueblo Grande Museum

Landscape archaeology studies the relationship between people and places through time. Places are constantly changing, just like people. In this exhibit, learn about the non-destructive technologies that archaeologists use to show how a landscape has changed over time. The exhibit presents a case study of work done by Dr. Emily Fioccoprile, Dr. Matt Peeples, and colleagues at Arizona State University's Deer Valley Petroglyph Preserve in north Phoenix. Support for this exhibit was provided by the Friends of Pueblo Grande Museum and the Center for Archaeology and Society in the School of Human Evolution and Social Change at Arizona State University.​

On view at Pueblo Grande Museum now through August 20, 2022.

​Explore the Ancient Heart of Phoenix

Pueblo Grande Museum is a 1,500-year-old archaeological site once inhabited by the Ancestral Sonoran Desert People (Hohokam). Voted a Phoenix Point of Pride and listed as a National Historic Landmark, the Museum offers two accessible interpretive trails on the prehistoric village site. Visitors view a platform mound, ballcourt and irrigation canals. Indoor exhibits feature artifacts from the site and hands-on activities for kids. The museum provides preservation, education, and collaborative interpretation of the cultural history of the Phoenix area and is managed by the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department.

Throughout the year, Pueblo Grande Museum has programming for adults, children, and families, which include archaeology classes for kids, arts and crafts workshops, hikes, and lectures. The Museum also holds annual events, such as the Indian Market, children's summer programs, a Native Art & Rug Auction, Ancient Technology Day and more to please all ages and interests!

