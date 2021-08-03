Manitowoc School Board member sits out August 3rd meeting, says lack of transparency as leading factor
MANITOWOC, Wis.(WFRV)- Manitowoc School Board member Collin Braunel announced on his Facebook page, that he decided not to attend the August 3rd noon meeting because of a “lack of transparency.” “The reason I decided not to attend the meeting is because I don’t feel that it was transparent in nature,” said Braunel. He also says the meeting time was an issue and many probably couldn’t attend.www.wearegreenbay.com
