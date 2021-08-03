Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Last week, they were in Tokyo. Now, some Olympians are playing in the Citi Open.

By Andrew Golden
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - As the fireworks exploded above him in Tokyo, American tennis player Marcos Giron walked through the entrance of National Stadium in awe. It was the 28-year-old Giron's first visit to Tokyo and his first appearance in the Olympic Games. And Giron, who beat Slovakia's Norbert Gombos in the first round before falling to Kei Nishikori of Japan, soaked in the experience of competing in the Games.

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Paul
Person
Ilya Ivashka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Olympics#Citi#Olympians#American#German#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
LifestyleNew York Post

Hotel in Tokyo apologizes for ‘Japanese only’ elevator

A Tokyo hotel has apologized amid backlash over their decision to delineate elevators with signs indicating “Japanese only” and “foreigners only.”. The host city of the 2020 Olympics is preparing for its first onslaught of international tourists since the pandemic, which pushed last year’s games back by one year. The...
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Daily tests, cardboard beds: 24 hours at Tokyo's Olympic Village

For athletes competing at the Tokyo Games, the Olympic Village will be almost all they see, with strict coronavirus rules preventing them from leaving the compound except to train and compete. Their stay in the village will also be shorter than usual: competitors can only arrive five days before their event, and must leave within 48 hours of winning or losing. Here's what a typical day might look like at Tokyo 2020's waterside mini-city:
WorldPosted by
BoardingArea

Dutch Airline KLM in Hot Water After Five Olympic Athletes On The Same Flight to Tokyo Test Positive for COVID-19

The hope of Olympic glory for five Dutch athletes has been dashed after they tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo, disqualifying them from taking part in the Olympic Games and sending them straight into isolation. But the matter of just where and when these five athletes were infected has left Dutch flag carrier KLM facing awkward questions and insisting it didn’t happen on one of its flights.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
NFLPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Rory McIlroy: "I realized I never felt so sorry"

Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele electrocuted on the way to Tokyo 2020. The American with gold around his neck, the Northern Irishman at the foot of the podium: both try to explain the meaning of the Games to those who have deliberately deserted them. Rory McIlroy, statements. “I have never...
Tokyo OlympicsPosted by
The Hill

Black bear interrupts the Tokyo Olympics

A black bear ventured onto the Fukushima softball arena as the Tokyo Games began on Wednesday. it is reportedly still on the loose as Fukushima officials search for it. The security venue is using loud music and firecrackers to draw out the bear. A black bear ventured onto the Fukushima...
Tokyo Olympicsdallassun.com

Director of Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony dismissed

Tokyo [Japan], July 22 (ANI): Kentaro Kobayashi was dismissed from his role as director of the team creating the opening and closing ceremonies of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for making a Holocaust joke, the organizing committee said on Thursday. The decision came after a video surfaced of Kobayashi, a former...

Comments / 0

Community Policy