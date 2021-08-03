Last week, they were in Tokyo. Now, some Olympians are playing in the Citi Open.
WASHINGTON - As the fireworks exploded above him in Tokyo, American tennis player Marcos Giron walked through the entrance of National Stadium in awe. It was the 28-year-old Giron's first visit to Tokyo and his first appearance in the Olympic Games. And Giron, who beat Slovakia's Norbert Gombos in the first round before falling to Kei Nishikori of Japan, soaked in the experience of competing in the Games.www.mrt.com
Comments / 0