Driver taken into custody in North Hills after leading pursuit with pit bull hanging out front window
A driver was taken into custody in North Hills Tuesday afternoon after leading authorities on a pursuit with a pit bull hanging out her driver’s side window. The pursuit began after the Los Angeles Police Department tried to stop a reckless driver, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig. The LAPD handed off the pursuit to CHP shortly after initiating the chase.ktla.com
