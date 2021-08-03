Another stretch of hot weather is on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may be very early, but August has been decently kind to us on the thermometer, for now. Seasonable temperatures and low humidity have been in place to start things off thanks to a predominantly north wind at the surface and aloft, but that won’t last much longer. Winds gradually turn to the south as we go through the week, which will set the stage for heat to come back. Even with low pressure moving through the area by midweek, we’ll still have to prepare for another round of above-average temperatures.