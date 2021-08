AES will partner with X, Google's research and development arm, on electric grid virtualization tools that will help support the corporation's transition to renewable energy. The partnership will develop technology to simulate and virtualize AES' distribution grids in Indiana and Ohio, giving operators a better real-time view of the grid and supporting long-range planning. AES Chief Product Officer and Senior Vice President Chris Shelton said the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning will support "better decisions on investments and better action on real-time decisions" for the grid.