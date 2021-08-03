Cancel
Capitol Theatre: Yakima's grande dame to reopen with stellar season

Yakima Herald Republic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Capitol Best” 2021-22 season at The Capitol Theatre brings us all back together with a series that will reignite your passion for live theater, and quite a bit more. Renewing subscribers are currently confirming their seats, and new subscriptions will be on sale after Aug. 20. Tours may start a bit later in the fall than usual, but the national tour of “Hairspray” pulls all of its pieces together here in Yakima. Its shoulder-swaying, wiggle-in-your-seats, infectious energy perfectly kicks off our new season. We open the Capitol Best series with its preview performances Nov. 12-13. Note that the Nov. 13 (Saturday) performance will be a 2 p.m. matinee.

