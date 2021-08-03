Disneyland unveils Magic Key to replace annual passholder program

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland unveiled a replacement for its annual passholder program on Tuesday, a four-tier offering that will be available for admission to the two Southern California theme parks.

The Magic Key program will replace the Annual Passport that has been used at the Anaheim theme park for nearly four decades, The Orange County Register reported. The annual passes will go on sale on Aug. 25, the newspaper reported.

Keyholders can visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, but must make reservations to be certain there is availability on a particular date, the newspaper reported. The four tiers include Imagine for $399, Enchant for $649, Believe for $949 and Dream for $1,399, according to the Disney Parks blog.

“We know this allows us to smooth demand throughout the year,” Disney spokesperson Liz Jaeger told the Los Angeles Times.

The previous annual passes ranged from $419 to $2,199, the newspaper reported. The most expensive pass included unlimited visits to Disney parks in Anaheim and Orlando, Florida. That pass was originally launched in 1984 for $65 but was canceled in January due to the pandemic. The parks reopened on April 30.

The new tiers apply only to the California parks.

For Walt Disney World, “new pass sales will become available in time for the start of the 50th-anniversary celebration,” according to the Disney Parks blog. Walt Disney World will release information later in August, the blog stated.

The Imagine Key is only available to Southern California residents and is good for 147 days per year, the Register reported. It is the most limited, with many parts of November, December, January and April blocked out.

The Enchant Key allows 216 days of access but is blocked out around Christmas, New Year’s and Easter, the newspaper reported. The 149 blocked out dates, include most of June and July, with many days in April, May and August, according to the Times. The price includes access to both parks but only allows four reservation dates at a time, the newspaper reported. This key does not include any discounts for parking, but there are 10% discounts for food, drinks and merchandise, the Times reported.

The Believe Key is valid for 317 days and offers a 50% discount on parking, the Register reported. The key is blocked out for 48 days around Christmas, New Year’s Day and Easter, and some weekends in February, March, April, May and July, the Times reported. The price allows the holder to make up to six reservation dates at a time, the newspaper reported. Discounts of up to 10% are offered for food, drinks and merchandise.

The Dream Key allows access to both parks every day of the year and has free parking, the Register reported. The holder of the most expensive key allows six reservations to be made at a time, and it includes discounts of up to 20% for food, drinks and merchandise, according to the Times.

“This is an extraordinary time at Disneyland Resort,” the Disney Parks blog stated. “Favorite attractions, beloved entertainment, festive foods and characters galore bring joy to our guests every day.”

