Special Weather Statement issued for Kanawha, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-03 19:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kanawha; Putnam A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL KANAWHA AND CENTRAL PUTNAM COUNTIES At 733 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Winfield, moving northeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Nitro, Winfield, Eleanor, Poca, Teays Valley, Bancroft and Liberty. This includes Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 39 and 44. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0