Buy Bitcoin with Western Union

By James Spillane
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern Union is one of the simplest and safest ways to buy Bitcoin these days. It’s a leading money transfer service pretty much equal to Paypal and other popular payment methods. However, unlike Paypal, which has some restrictions and limitations on buying cryptocurrencies, Western Union endorses buying digital assets like Bitcoin.

thehighlandsun.com

Bitcoin To Surpass $120,000 In A Year, Says Pantera CEO

Pantera CEO Dan Morehead has recently revealed his predictions for the price of bitcoin going forward. The CEO runs Pantera Capital, which runs the first bitcoin fund that was launched in the United States. Pantera’s bitcoin fund was launched in 2013, back when the digital asset was worth only $65 per coin.
Posted by
Benzinga

This Bitcoin Pioneer Envisions Future Of Cryptocurrencies As True Digital Cash

The development of payment options is not always visible and has taken a variety of forms. From crisp banknotes, humanity has moved on to cheques. Increasingly, one or two compact credit cards are used instead of bulky wallets. Rather than passing cash from hand to hand, we are more frequently sending payments by bank transfer. Previously, it wasn't always possible to keep track of who created these ideas. And the implementation of innovations has sometimes taken decades.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Cash App Bitcoin Revenue Rose 200% In Q2 As Demand Grows

Square’s Cash App has reported that the platform saw a 200% increase in Bitcoin revenue. This comes despite Square suffering a $45 million impairment from its Bitcoin investment. Yearly revenue reports saw Cash App’s revenue go from $875 million to $2.72 billion. While bitcoin gross profit went from $17 million to $55 million in the same time period.
BusinessBenzinga

NCR Corporation To Acquire Bitcoin ATM Operator LibertyX

What Happened: Leading enterprise technology provider NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) plans to acquire cryptocurrency ATM operator LibertyX. In an announcement on Monday, NCR said it plans to offer digital currency solutions for banks, retailers, and restaurants after the acquisition. The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to close later this year.
Marketsinvesting.com

Marathon Digital Buys Another 30,000 Bitcoin Mining Rigs

The purchase will bring Marathon’s total hashpower to approximately 13.3 EH/s. Marathon Digital has agreed to buy 30,000 Antminer S19j Pros from Bitmain. The purchase will increase Marathon's total hashrate by 30%. The move comes as an increasing number of Bitcoin mining companies look to expand their operations in North...
CurrenciesCoinTelegraph

Bitcoin for cash: Do crypto ATMs make buying BTC easier for the mainstream?

Cash may be king when it comes to purchasing Bitcoin (BTC), as recent data states that there has been a spike in crypto ATM installations during 2021, showing a 71.3% increase from Jan. 1, 2021, until the time of reporting. Specifically speaking, there are currently over 24,000 crypto ATMs located across the globe. Data further suggests that crypto ATMs are being installed at a rate of about 52.3 machines per day.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Casa Launches Dollar Cost Average Bitcoin Buying Service

Bitcoin security services startup Casa is launching a product allowing users to dollar-cost average (DCA) into Bitcoin, purchasing BTC via bank payments that are then sent straight to a user’s multisig wallet. DCA bitcoin buying solutions are growing popular on many exchanges, presenting investors with the option to make small...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Square Customers Buy $2.72 Billion Worth Of Bitcoin In Q2

In a new shareholder letter published Sunday, payments giant Square revealed customers bought $2.72 billion worth of bitcoin in Q2 of this year. Square's total Q2 net revenue was $4.68 billion, up 143% year over year, for a gross profit of $1.14 billion, up 91% since 2020. “As we have...
MarketsCNET

Best Bitcoin and crypto wallets for 2021

Prices go up, prices go down -- but Bitcoin is here to stay. And as cryptocurrency continues its march toward the mainstream, and becomes more entwined with the global economy, sooner or later you're going to need a place to store yours. Bottom line: If you're looking to invest in Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, you'll need a wallet.
Posted by
tymnec

Why is bitcoin going to zero?

Bitcoin has become a religion. That's both a plus and a minus. It implies that the fanatics are ready to invest massive sums of money into the crypto flagship in order to maintain it there forever. It also blinds them to facts that contradicts their worldview.
Currenciescryptonews.com

Bitcoin Noobing, Asset Teasing and 20 Crypto Jokes

Another fun cryptoweek is behind us. The boss of the world's biggest listed hedge fund firm made bitcoin noob mistakes again, while the boss of a major fund manager said people should have exposure to BTC. Goldman Sachs DeFi ETF became a source of confusion, while Ripple deepened its relationship with SBI, teasing Ripple’s explosive growth in the larger Asia-Pacific region. The banking industry looks set to go to war with crypto as SWIFT launched a new service for fast and transparent payments, the BIS followed with a blueprint for its new “real-time national payment systems” linking platform, and more financial giants doubled down on crypto. An EU-backed fund teased a ‘digital asset’ investment drive, and PayPal teased a new “super app” that it says will feature “additional crypto capabilities." As Crypto.com estimated that the number of crypto users reached 221m, Coin Metrics said that TVL is "a deceptively complicated metric hiding under a benign name."
WorldCoinDesk

Digging Into El Salvador’s Bitcoin Bill

Though many had predicted governmental adoption of bitcoin would come, none had predicted it would happen so soon. The rest of the world has watched attentively as El Salvador embarks on a nation-scale trial run of bitcoin as legal tender. This unprecedented circumstance brings an abundance of technical and social challenges.
Who Owns the Most Bitcoin in the World?

Who Owns the Most Bitcoin in the World?

Bitcoin is a digital currency and an asset that can be used as a source of investment like shares, mutual funds, gold, etc. Nowadays,it’s value is worth more than thousands of dollars, but a few years back, it was not that high as it is now. Many people risked investing in Bitcoins, and in the year 2021, they own millions of dollars Bitcoins.
Economybitcoinmagazine.com

PayPal to Expand Bitcoin Buying to UK, Says Wallet Withdrawals in Progress

PayPal president and CEO Dan Schulman has issued new details about the payment giant’s Bitcoin and cryptocurrency services expansion. As part of the company’s Q2 earnings call Wednesday, Schulman hinted at the possibility of buy and sell functionality becoming available in the U.K. as soon as next month, a development that would find PayPal following through on promises issued as far back as February.
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Penny Stocks To Buy On Bitcoin, Dogecoin Price Action? 5 To Watch

Some penny stocks are on fire to start the week. That’s partially thanks to an upbeat sentiment in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin right now. This past weekend, rumors emerged expressing Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) would start accepting Bitcoin by the end of the year. Further rumors discussed that the company would...

