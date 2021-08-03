Altavista dedicates splash pad, LOVE sign
Town officials held formal dedication ceremonies for two eye-catching additions to English Park earlier this evening. Members of Altavista On Track (AOT), local elected officials, town staff and other community members gathered at the LOVE sign at the start of Eagle Trail at 5 p.m. Though both the sign and the splash pad, the other feature being dedicated, had been installed roughly two years ago, the pandemic delayed any formal opening ceremonies.www.theunionstar.com
Comments / 0