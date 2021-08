Brad Stevens continues his quest to fill out the new-look front office of the Boston Celtics, and one position that still needs filling is the General Manager position. Although Brad Stevens has already completed the first trade of this new era – bringing back fan-favorite Al Horford in exchange for Kemba Walker and this year’s first rounder – the team is still looking for a GM to be a part of the player management process. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer gave some insights on the names included in the search: