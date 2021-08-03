Cancel
ARC Document Solutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) _ ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.6 million. On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. The provider of document services to businesses posted revenue of $68.8 million in the...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arc Document Solutions#Snapshot#Markets#Arc Document Solutions#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Related
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Mountain Province: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVDF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $18.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. The diamond mining company posted revenue of $61.2 million...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to announce $45.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.70 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $32.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

Farmland Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) on Wednesday reported a loss in funds from operations in its second quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The results matched Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Denver, said it had a funds...
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

Black Diamond Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDIMF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. The work force housing and...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$118.22 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report $118.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.78 million to $120.10 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $94.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportstheadvocate.com

Amedisys reports earning, says pandemic affecting hospice segment

Amedisys Inc. on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $80.1 million, or $1.69 per share, as the company said its hospice segment fell short of expectations due to hiring difficulties caused by the COVID pandemic. That’s up from $34.7 million in earnings, or $1.34 per share, during the second quarter...
Financial ReportsTacoma News Tribune

Goodrich Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. (GDP) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
Middletown Press

EnLink Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $21.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations....
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.71. BorgWarner posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 664.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.
investing.com

Microchip Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1

Investing.com - Microchip reported on Tuesday first quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Microchip announced earnings per share of $1.98 on revenue of $1.57B. Analysts polled by Investing.com EPS of $1.91 on revenue of $1.55B. Microchip 's are up 6% and is trading at $146.83...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “
Financial ReportsZacks.com

O-I Glass (OI) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Hikes 2021 View

OI - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s 1 cent per share. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents and exceeded management’s guidance of earnings between 45 cents and 50 cents. The upbeat results resulted from improved sales and production volumes as well as solid operating and cost performance.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy same-store sales were up 12.4%. The company administered more than 6 million COVID-19 tests in the quarter and nearly 18 million vaccines across the U.S. CVS is raising its full-year guidance and now expects EPS to range from $6.35 to $6.45, up from earlier guidance of $6.24 to $6.36. It expects adjusted EPS to range from $7.70 to $7.80, up from prior guidance of $7.56 to $7.68. Shares were up 0.6% premarket and have gained 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Ingredion Q2 Earnings Crushes Estimates; Provides FY21 Guidance

Ingredion Inc (NYSE: INGR) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 30.6% year-on-year, to $1.76 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.70 billion. Sales in North America rose 26% Y/Y to $1.07 billion, South America increased 47% to $268 million, Asia Pacific gained 33% to $248 million, and Europe, Middle East & Africa rose 35% to $178 million.

Comments / 0

