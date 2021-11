(Missourinet) The National Weather Service and state emergency management are encouraging Missourians to get ready for winter this week. They’re using Winter Weather Preparedness Week (11/15-19) to remind us it brings frigid temperatures, snow and ice, plus dangerous driving conditions. Officials say to avoid non-essential travel during winter storms and when road conditions are poor. But if you must drive, put an emergency kit inside the vehicle in case you become stranded. Families should also create an emergency plan at home with an emergency kit when power outages are possible. Several parts of Missouri received the first snowfall of the season Thursday and Friday.

