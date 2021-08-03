City Council Vacancy Candidate Interviews

Jersey City Council At Large candidate Elvin Dominici submitted the following Letter to the Editor to Hudson TV:. The Jersey City council members and administration have failed us greatly by not sticking to their stance on actually providing affordable living opportunities to the residents of this great city. As per a recent news article, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently took back more than $1.6 million dollars that were allocated to Jersey City to provide 19 affordable housing units to local residents. The article also mentions that the city might be required to give back more funding that should’ve been spent on affordable housing. This is not a coincidence, as the current Jersey City municipal administration has a track record of pushing life-long residents out, welcoming the overwhelming gentrification agenda of rich developers, and putting profits and campaign donations over people and affordable housing.