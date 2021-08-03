Cancel
Politics

City Council Vacancy Candidate Interviews

cypressca.org
 3 days ago

The City is having two Special City Council meetings to conduct the interviews of those who applied for the City Council vacancy. If you would like to attend and see the interview process please sign up with the links below. Interview Session I: Monday, August 9 @ 5 PM. Registration...

Politics
