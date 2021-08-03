Camila Cabello plays a pantsuit-wearing Cinderella in 1st trailer for film

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were a gorgeous and stylish sight to see when they stepped out hand in hand for a late night dinner in New York City on the night of July 23. Camila Cabello, 24, and Shawn Mendes, 22, just celebrated their two-year-anniversary together and looked more in love than ever during their most recent sighting! The lovebirds enjoyed a late night dinner date in the Big Apple on July 23 and looked fashionable in colorful summer outfits. Camila showed off a sleeveless fitted orange dress that went down to her ankles and matching heels that had cut-out sections in the back, while Shawn rocked a long-sleeved button-down light blue shirt that had various orange, turquoise, and yellow patterns on it, light blue jeans, and white sneakers.
