Jury picked in quadruple murder case; opening statements set

Middletown Press
 1 day ago

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Opening statements in the trial of man charged with killing four employees of a North Dakota property management firm are scheduled to begin Wednesday. After two days of questioning, a jury of six men and six women was seated Tuesday in the trial of Chad Isaak, 47, of Washburn. Isaak is accused of killing RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and William Cobb, 50; and Lois Cobb, 45; on April 1, 2019. The business is located in Mandan.

