Katie Thurston Seemingly Accuses Greg Grippo of “Gaslighting” Her After He Exits The Bachelorette

By Elana Rubin
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston Tells Which Guy Stood Out Night One. Those roses from The Bachelorette are looking thornier by the day. Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo's explosive argument on The Bachelorette on Monday, August 2 divided Bachelor Nation in half over who was "right." But Katie isn't letting anyone tell her how she feels anymore. The 30-year-old from Seattle revealed her true thoughts on the situation months after it happened. She shared an Instagram Story featuring an explainer on gaslighting, indicating she thought Greg gaslit her.

E! News

E! News

#Gaslighting#Apologies#The Bachelorette#Bachelor Nation#Instagram Story
