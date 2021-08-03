Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

What is Windows 365 Cloud PC?

Digital Trends
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re probably familiar with using Windows on a computer you own, but Microsoft recently announced a new way to enjoy Windows. In August, Microsoft started offering Windows as a cloud service via Microsoft Cloud and Microsoft 365. Think of it as streaming Windows like how you stream Netflix. This is...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Windows#Windows Pcs#Cloud Service#Microsoft Cloud#Business And Enterprise#Cpu#Shadow Cloud Computing#Paperspace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
EducationPosted by
BGR.com

How to block the Windows 11 update from being installed on your PC

Microsoft finally pulled back the curtain on Windows 11 last month. The company once said that Windows 10 would be the last ever version of the desktop operating system, but plans changed. Windows 11 will roll out to the general public later this year. As long as you’ve got a compatible device, you’ll be able to upgrade and take advantage of all the new features. But what if you’d prefer to stay on Windows 10 for the time being? Thankfully, if you want to block Windows 11, you can do so with relative ease. Read on to find out how. Today’s...
Softwarewindowslatest.com

Leak confirms Microsoft’s Cloud PC is a new way to access Windows

Whenever we’ve to open our favourite desktop apps and important files, the usual solution is to use the primary Windows device. A new Microsoft service called “Cloud PC” proposes the concept of “Windows anywhere” – a new version of the operating system that lives on a powerful server in the cloud, as part of the Microsoft 365.
Computerslaptopmag.com

Windows 11 release date may have been leaked — Here's when it could launch

Windows 11, officially announced in late June, is the next-generation operating system teased to us with a preview build via the Windows Insiders program, but we're impatiently waiting for its full debut. Microsoft stated that Windows 11 will debut this fall, but the Redmond-based tech giant hasn't yet unveiled its...
Softwarewindowscentral.com

How to enable Secure Boot on PC to install Windows 11

In addition to a Trusted Platform Module (TPM), your computer also needs to have Secure Boot enabled to upgrade to Windows 11. Secure Boot is a security feature built-in on most devices with modern hardware and UEFI firmware that provides a secure environment to start Windows and prevent malware from hijacking the system during the boot process. In other words, Secure Boot allows the computer to boot only with trusted software from the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).
SoftwarePosted by
BGR.com

Sorry, Microsoft says you can’t cheat to install Windows 11 on unsupported PCs

Microsoft unveiled Windows 11 a few weeks ago, causing an unexpected controversy right after the announcement. It turned out that not all computers that can run Windows 10 will support Windows 11. Microsoft has precise hardware requirements in place. A software tool will tell you whether your PC can handle the upgrade to Windows 11. The move surprised users, especially those with newer machines that found out the Windows 11 upgrade isn’t possible. Since then, we found out exactly why even some newer PCs might tell you initially that they can’t run Windows 11 and how to fix the problem. But...
ComputersThe Verge

New Chromebooks will now have Google Meet installed by default

With Chrome OS’s latest update, Google has announced that its Google Meet app will be preinstalled on all Chromebooks. The announcement is part of the company’s larger push to adapt its operating system for remote meetings. The new feature shouldn’t make too much of a difference to longtime Chromebook users...
Computerschromeunboxed.com

All clear, it should be safe to update your Chromebook

At the end of June, Google pushed out an incremental update to Chrome OS 91. Almost immediately, users learned that the update came with a nasty little bug that was taxing the CPU on a wide range of Intel and AMD-based devices. Shortly thereafter, the Chrome OS team rolled back the update server which allowed users to revert back to the previous version of Chrome OS with just a powerwash. Unfortunately, that temporary fix came with its own unforeseen side effects. If you “downgraded” to the older version, your device’s Linux container was useless if you were trying to launch it for the first time. Thankfully, our in-house cloud genius discovered a workaround for that little issue, and disabling a single flag quickly skirted the issue.
Computerstechviral.net

How to Download & Install Windows 10 21H2 Update Preview

Well, if you have been reading tech news for a while, you might know that a few weeks ago, Microsoft announced its new operating system – Windows 11. After the launch, Microsoft said that it would continue to support Windows 10 until October 2025. The problem with Windows 11 is...
SoftwarePCGamesN

Microsoft’s new cloud-based Windows service won’t replace your gaming PC yet

Nvidia’s GeForce Now is a pretty solid way of streaming the best PC games if you haven’t got access to the best graphics card, but Microsoft is taking the PC-in-the-cloud experience a step further with its new Windows 365 service. It works in a similar way, but instead streams an entire Windows environment from a cloud computer to any device. It never shuts down, so whenever you enter, everything is exactly where you left it, similar to the streaming-based Mighty web browser.
SoftwareBeta News

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19044.1149 (21H2)

Although much of the development focus at Microsoft is understandably on Windows 11 at the moment, work is still underway on polishing up the next feature update for Windows 10 -- 21H2 -- and getting it ready for release. The latest new flight for this, Build 19044.1149 (KB5004296), is now...
Computersxda-developers

Can’t login to your Chromebook? Google is readying a fix

Google rolled out Chrome OS 91.0.4472.147 on the stable channel late last month. But the update was pulled as it caused performance issues in several Chromebook models. Last week, Google resumed the rollout, and the new Chrome OS 91 build didn’t have the same high CPU usage issue. However, it came with another annoying bug.
Computerslaptopmag.com

How to download Windows 11 for free

Excitement is building as we near the launch of Windows 11, the next version of Microsoft's desktop OS. Redesigned from the ground up, Windows 11 promises to bring modern aesthetics and new features to an aging platform. If your PC meets the minimum requirements then you'll have the option to update to Windows 11 this holiday (Microsoft hints at an October release but has not provided an official launch date).
ComputersHigh Point Enterprise

Help ! Recommend a KVM for C3600 and Windows PC?

I'm about to get a new C3600 to replace an aging Sun workstation on my desk. I'd like to take the opportunity to get rid of the 2 keyboards, mice, etc. that I have now for accessing it and my Windows laptop. I'm wondering if anyone can recommend a KVM...
Computersonmsft.com

Windows 10 21H2 Insider build 19044.1149 for Release Preview channel now available

In what hopefully won't become a trend, Microsoft has chosen 6:15pm PDT on a Tuesday night to release the latest Windows 10 Insider build for the Release Preview Channel. The build is now available to anyone already on the first Windows 10 Insider 21H2 build (19044.1147), coming automatically via Windows Update. If you're still on the 21H1 version of Windows 10 in the Insider Release Preview Channel, the update is available for "seekers:"
marketresearchtelecast.com

MateStation S: Huawei’s first desktop PC appears with an AMD Ryzen processor

Huawei enters the desktop PC market. The MateStation S is designed as an office computer with AMD’s six-core processor Ryzen 5 4600G including an integrated Radeon Vega graphics unit. The CPU does not come from the latest Zen 3 generation, but it is more than fast enough for common office applications.
SoftwareHEXUS.net

Microsoft backtracks on Windows 11 DirectStorage PC exclusivity

Last month HEXUS reported on Microsoft's statement that DirectStorage "will only be available with Windows 11". However, things aren't so simple, or so bad for Windows 10 users, as a recent Microsoft blog post announcing the availability of the DirectStorage Developer Preview, clearly states that "games built against the (new) DirectStorage SDK will be compatible with Windows 10, version 1909 and up".

Comments / 1

Community Policy