The 2021 Met Gala will require guests be vaccinated, masked indoors
Vaccinations are the new black. The starry Met Gala returns this fall, but with two important caveats: Everyone going needs to be jabbed and must wear a mask indoors. “Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking. We will update these guidelines as needed,” a spokesperson for the Met told The Daily Beast Tuesday.pagesix.com
