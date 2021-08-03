Micah Parsons’ Impact Could Make or Break Cowboys Season

As 2021 draft night was fast approaching most believed a cornerback would be the pick for the Dallas Cowboys, but with Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II going before the Cowboys time on the clock, it looked as if Dallas’ first-round strategy was squandered and they would have to pivot to a new plan. The Cowboys eventually traded with the Philadelphia Eagles and wound up acquiring an extra third-round pick for sliding back two spots, and when they were back on the clock they once again were facing a decision. The Cowboys had to decide if they would rather take the defensive player rated by most as the best defensive prospect in the draft, Micah Parsons, or should they take the best available offensive linemen in Rashawn Slater. Many across the fan base, and the media pundits around the team, were split on who the pick should be as neither played the position in the secondary many felt the Cowboys needed. Eventually the card was turned in and Parsons would become a Cowboy that night.