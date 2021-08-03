Micah Parsons’ Impact Could Make or Break Cowboys Season
The Dallas Cowboys might be realizing in training camp how impactful Micah Parsons could be heading into the 2021 season. When the team drafted him in the first round of the draft, many saw it as one of the biggest steals of the draft. Just one year prior, Parsons was considered one of the best defensive players in the draft and a potential top-five pick. He decided to skip the 2020 college football season with Penn State to focus on the draft. The move might have hurt his draft status, but it might have been a blessing in disguise.www.dalsportsnation.com
Comments / 0