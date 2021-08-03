Marilyn Thomas Pelehach

GREENSBORO, North Carolina — Marilyn Pelehach passed away peacefully on July 29, 2021, in Greensboro, North Carolina, surrounded by her family. She was 67. Marilyn was born March 26, 1954, in Cleveland, Ohio, the youngest child of the late Kendall and Augusta (Holmes) Thomas. She grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, graduating from Shaker Heights High School in 1972 and Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, in 1976. She was proud to wear two tassels on her cap at graduation, marking her two degrees – a BA in psychology and a BS in education.