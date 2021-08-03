Hillsborough County reopening COVID-19 testing sites, will other Tampa Bay counties follow?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Those big county-run COVID-19 testing sites we saw earlier in the coronavirus pandemic could soon reopen in parts of the Tampa Bay area. Hillsborough County announced Tuesday night it would temporarily reopen two walk-in testing sites starting Saturday, Aug. 7. The sites at Palm River Park Community Center at 725 South 58th Street in Tampa and at 1101 East 139th Avenue in Tampa will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A total of 500 tests will be available per day at each site and will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.