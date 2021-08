MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Passengers are frustrated after another day of delays and cancellations at Myrtle Beach International Airport. More than half of Spirit Airlines’ scheduled departures Tuesday were canceled. As of Wednesday morning, there were already 16 flights that were cancelled. Passengers have now been trying for days to fly out of Myrtle Beach International Airport. Two passengers were unable to make it to funerals.