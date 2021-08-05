Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Joaquin Phoenix fights for release of bears that inspired Disney’s Brother Bear

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13EF3d_0bGsh1Ff00

Joaquin Phoenix has called on a Florida animal park to release two bears which inspired Disney’s 2003 film, Brother Bear.

Phoenix, who voiced the lead character of Kenai in the film, has called on Bearadise Ranch in Florida to move the two bears to an animal sanctuary.

On its website, Bearadise Ranch says its mission is to “educate and generate public awareness for habitat preservation and conservation for all bear species.”

Two of the bears at the ranch, Bruno and Bambi, were the inspiration behind the main characters in film Brother Bear . Together with eleven other bears at the ranch, it was recently revealed that the two bears are now part of a travelling show.

Since becoming aware that the two bears are involved in the shows via animal rights charity PETA, Phoenix reached out to ask the park to retire the bears to a sanctuary.

In a letter to Bearadise Ranch owner Monica Welde, he said the bears are being “robbed of everything that’s natural and important to them” and “deserve better” (via People ).

He added: “You know firsthand that bears are curious, complex animals who love to climb, dig, forage, and play. Their acute sense of smell and plate-sized paws evolved so that they could seek out mates and food across vast distances, but those carefully honed traits are wasted on the county fair circuit, where they’re relegated to transport cages when they’re not pulling hoops over their heads and carrying basketballs around in front of crowds of strangers.”

He concluded: “Will you please consider putting an end to the tricks and the travel and give all the bears at your facility the chance just to live like bears? If you want to do what’s truly the best thing for them, let me help you make arrangements to get them transferred to an accredited sanctuary.”

Phoenix’s letter was supported by PETA.

The Independent has reached out to Bearadise Ranch for comment.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

201K+
Followers
96K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Bearadise Ranch#Peta#The County Fair Circuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Joaquin Phoenix Undergoes Shocking Transformation in First Look at Disappointment Blvd.

Joaquin Phoenix is a master when it comes to disappearing into a role using all of his talents, but it goes without saying that his body transformations have proven to be limitless. In his new project, Disappointment Blvd., he has, again, become someone anew. Sporting a belly that would give Mark Wahlberg some competition and wispy gray hair, he can be seen shooting his new project on the streets on Montreal.
Florida Stateimdb.com

Joaquin Phoenix Asks Florida Park to Transfer Bears Used for Disney Film to Sanctuary

Oscar winner and vocal animal activist Joaquin Phoenix has called out the Bearadise Ranch, a Myakka City location in Florida that bills itself as a preserve, asking the facility to free two bears that inspired the 2003 Disney film “Brother Bear.” Phoenix lent his voice to the animated film, which features the likenesses of the bears Bruno and Bambi. As obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Phoenix has called upon the park to retire them from show business, and transfer them to an animal sanctuary, in a letter.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

First images of Joaquin Phoenix in the new Ari Aster

After several rumors, the first images of Joaquin Phoenix in the new Ari Aster movie finally came to light. Do not miss it!. Much was said that Joaquin Phoenix was going to be part of Disappointment Blvd, the next project to be directed by Ari Aster. Finally, after several months, the first images of the actor in full shooting of the film came to light. In these photographs, Joaquin looks very changed.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Stars of Netflix's Cat People reveal their mission to dispel myths about felines, from a woman who trained her strays to play music to a rapper who says 'cat ladies are beautiful not crazy'

The stars of Netflix's Cat People say they want to expel myths about felines, from being unable to perform tricks to black cats being bad luck. Rapper and TikTok star Moshow was joined by Samantha Martin of feline performers Acro-Cats on This Morning today where the pair explained why they've dedicated their careers to dispelling stereotypes about cats.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

First Look At Joaquin Phoenix In Midsommar Director’s New Movie Revealed

Joaquin Phoenix hasn’t been seen onscreen since winning the Academy Award for Best Actor thanks to his haunting portrayal of Arthur Fleck in Joker, which smashed all sorts of box office records to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever made. In the aftermath of such critical and commercial success, you...
Animalspetapixel.com

Epic Bear Fight Goes Down Feet Away from Camera Crew

A wildlife camera crew was in a bear blind (AKA hide) in Finland earlier this month when a pair of large bears showed up on the scene and decided to have a big, violent brawl just feet away from the hidden onlookers and cameras. Samuli Kiiveri, Olli Pietilä, and Tuomas...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Val Kilmer voice box: Did the actor smoke?

VAL Kilmer opened up about his battle with throat cancer in a new Amazon documentary. The Top Gun star produced Val, a film set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, before hitting theatres on July 23, 2021. Why does Val Kilmer use a voice box?. Val had to undergo...
AnimalsPosted by
92.9 The Bull

Dog Tries to Save Owners From Killer Grass Attack!

What is it with us and our obsession with grass? No, not that kind of grass, I mean our lawn, the green grass that we work so hard to grow and care for. There's the mowing and watering and fertilizing and yet, we never seem to be satisfied. Neither does grass.

Comments / 0

Community Policy