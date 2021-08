Max Muncy was added back to the Los Angeles Dodgers active roster after being on paternity leave over the weekend, and Sheldon Neuse was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Although the Dodgers are off Monday, a roster move was required as players are only permitted to remain on the paternity list for a maximum of three days. L.A. went 2-1 during the three games Muncy was away from the team to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.